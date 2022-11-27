Nine of the top 10 valued firms together added ₹79,798.3 crore in market valuation last week, with IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys emerging as the biggest winners.

In the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 630.16 points or 1 per cent. The barometer settled at 62,293.64, its fresh record closing high on Friday. Barring Adani Enterprises, all the 10 most valued firms including Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever Limited witnessed gains in their valuation.

The market valuation of TCS jumped ₹17,215.83 crore to ₹12,39,997.62 crore. Infosys added ₹15,946.6 crore taking its valuation to ₹6,86,211.59 crore. The market valuation of Reliance Industries rallied ₹13,192.48 crore to ₹17,70,532.20 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed ₹12,535.07 crore to ₹5,95,997.32 crore.

ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed ₹6,463.34 crore to ₹6,48,362.25 crore and that of Bharti Airtel gained ₹5,451.97 crore to ₹4,71,094.46 crore. State Bank of India's m-cap grew by ₹4,283.81 crore to ₹5,42,125.54 crore and that of HDFC advanced ₹2,674.47 crore to ₹4,87,908.63 crore. The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped ₹2,034.73 crore to ₹9,01,523.93 crore. However, Adani Enterprises valuation plunged ₹13,281.01 crore to ₹4,44,982.34 crore.

Reliance Industries was leading the chart in the ranking of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.