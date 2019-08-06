Mac Hotels increases room inventory

Mac Hotels has further increased the inventory of rooms. The company, which had an inventory of 52 rooms as of September 30, 2018, has added 15 rooms. The plan is to keep on adding rooms with a target of 500 rooms to maximise occupancy potential, the company said in a statement to the exchanges.

The company is making strong efforts to increase the average rate per room as well as the occupancy rates which will result in higher revenues and profits, it further added. The stock of Mac Hotels jumped 4.36 per cent at ₹119.75 on the BSE.