Mahalaxmi Rubtech to apply for listing on NSE

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 04, 2021

On December 3, Shares of Mahalaxmi Rubtech closed 1.56 per cent lower at Rs 60.05 on the BSE.

The board of Mahalaxmi Rubtech has approved for making an application with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited for listing of entire paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Shares of Mahalaxmi Rubtech closed 1.56 per cent lower at Rs 60.05 on the BSE.

Mahalaxmi RubTech (MRT) is a part of the Mahalaxmi Group of Industries, a corporate conglomerate active in the manufacture & export of Textiles, Dyes, Pigments, Auxiliaries and Synthetic Rubber / PU-Coated Fabrics.

