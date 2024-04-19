Mahindra Logistics Ltd has announced plans to launch Community Centre of Excellence (CCoE) in partnership with Logistics Skill Council, a non-profit set up by the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, to address the shortage of skilled workers in the logistics sector.

In the first phase, Mahindra Logistics launched its first CCoE in Bhiwandi, to be followed by another in Guwahati within Q1 FY25.

According to the company’s statement, the centre will provide beneficiaries with skill development training and certification in warehousing, transportation, and supply chain operations while generating employment opportunities.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and Chief Executive Officer of Mahindra Logistics, said, “Our association with the Logistics Skill Council is poised to not only mitigate the shortage of skilled workers but also to spearhead a transformative shift in the sector’s dynamics. This initiative will address the need for skilled workers in the logistics sector as well as absorb 30% of the workforce into our operations”.

