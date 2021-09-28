Mahindra Manulife launches Asia Pacific REITs FOF

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management Private Limited – MMIMPL (formerly known as Mahindra Asset Management Company Private Limited) — has launched ‘Mahindra Manulife Asia Pacific REITs FOF’, an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in Manulife Global Fund – Asia Pacific REIT Fund.

Portfolio diversifier

The new fund offer, which opened today, will close on October 12. The scheme is suitable for investors who are looking to diversify their portfolio and build exposure to real estate markets internationally.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) may be one of the key beneficiaries amid the global search-for-yield, with potential recovery on the back of roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines and reopening of economies. Their comparatively low correlation with other assets can help enhance portfolio returns over a medium to long term period.

Manulife Global Fund – Asia Pacific REIT fund allocates funds predominantly in REITs across Asia Pacific countries. It aims to achieve stable income and capital appreciation and is expected to allocate between 70 to 100 per cent to REITs, and the rest in real estate and property management stocks (non-REITs) and cash/cash equivalents.

Ashutosh Bishnoi, MD & CEO, MMIMPL, said, “...investment in our REIT fund of funds scheme offers an opportunity to investors to grow their wealth over a period. REITs also aims to provide hedge against inflation”.