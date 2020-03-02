Stocks

Man Industries receives new export orders

| Updated on March 02, 2020 Published on March 02, 2020

Man Industries (India) Ltd has received new export orders worth ₹450 crore. With this, the total unexecuted order book of the company stands at approximately ₹2,000 crore and have to be executed in 8-9 months, the company said. Shares of Man Industries gained 3.12 per cent at ₹52.90 on the BSE.

