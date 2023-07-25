MapmyIndia’s indigenous mapping and navigation app, Mappls, has secured the top spot on the Apple iOS App Store, leading in all categories, including Navigation.

Surpassing Google Maps, which ranks 7th on the App Store, Mappls has also dominated the Maps & Navigation category on the Android Google Play Store, ranking among the Top 15 apps across all types. The app’s rise to No. 1 owes much to the support from users who have praised its unique features, like 3D Junction Views and Safety Alerts, which contribute to a safer and smarter navigation experience throughout India.

The share price went up 3.30 per cent to ₹1,499 at 3.05 p.m. on BSE.