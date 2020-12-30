Stocks

Market update: Indices open flat; Nifty near 13,900

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 30, 2020 Published on December 30, 2020

Benchmar indices opened the session flat today.

BSE Sensex opened 55.11 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 47,668.19. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty up 10.75 points at 13,943.35.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 30, 2020
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.