Stocks

Market update: Sensex, Nifty start on cautious note amid tepid global cues

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 16, 2020 Published on September 16, 2020

Trading in the stock market had been disrupted for three days this week, with pay-in and pay-out getting delayed for the first time in 25 years on the NSE   -  Paul Noronha

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a cautious note on Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 53.41 points or 0.14 per cent higher at 39,097.76; while the NSE Nifty rose 14.40 points or 0.12 per cent to 11,536.20.

M&M was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Auto, Maruti, L&T, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI were among the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 287.72 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044.35, while Nifty rose 81.75 points or 0.71 per cent to 11,521.80. Meanwhile, exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 1,170.89 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

Domestic equities opened on a cautious note tracking mixed cues from global markets ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, traders said.

The American central bank began its latest meeting on interest-rate policy on Tuesday, and it will announce its decision later in the day.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong were in the red, while Seoul and Tokyo were trading with gains in mid-day deals.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street ended higher in overnight trade.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.51 per cent higher at USD 41.14 per barrel.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 16, 2020
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.