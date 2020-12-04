Stocks

Market updates: Benchmark indices open in the green

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 04, 2020 Published on December 04, 2020

Sensex up 169 points, Nifty rides up 52 points

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty, traded in the green in early session on Friday morning. The Sensex was at 44,801, up 169 points or 0.38 per cent higher. The Nifty gained 52 points or 0.40 per cent at 13,186.

