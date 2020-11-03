Stocks

Market updates: Sensex, Nifty spurt nearly 1 per cent in opening trade

BL Internet | Updated on November 03, 2020 Published on November 03, 2020

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, spurted nearly 1 per cent each in opening trade on Tuesday.

 At 9:30 am the Sensex was quoting at 40,104, up 346 points or 0.87 per cent firmer, while the Nifty was at 11,782, up 112 points or 0.97 per cent higher.

