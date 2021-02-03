Stocks

Market updates: Shares retreat from record high as Reliance drags

Reuters | Updated on February 03, 2021 Published on February 03, 2021

The stock market retreated from fleeting record highs hit in pre-open trade, dragged down by Reliance Industries after a court blocked the conglomerate's $3.4 billion retail asset purchase from Future Group.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.21 per cent to 14,612.45, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.27 per cent at 49,661.62. The indexes had risen as much as 0.7 and 0.87 per cent, respectively, to all-time highs in pre-open trade.

Shares of Future Retail dropped 5 per cent after an Indian court blocked Future Group's retail asset sale to Reliance Industries on objections raised by e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc.

Shares of Reliance Industries fell 0.98 per cent and was the biggest drag on the index.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories rose 5.3 per cent after a report said India is expected to grant emergency use authorisation for Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine soon.

Dr. Reddy's has a partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund that covers clinical trials of the vaccine and distribution rights for India.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 03, 2021
BSE
NSE
stock market
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.