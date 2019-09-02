Stocks

Markets closed for Ganesh Chaturthi

PTI Mumbai | Updated on September 02, 2019 Published on September 02, 2019

All major financial markets, including BSE, NSE, forex, commodity and money markets, are closed on Monday on account of ‘Ganesh Chaturthi’.

