Markets closed on today

Reuters November 16 | Updated on November 16, 2020 Published on November 16, 2020

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building which was lit up during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, November 14, 2020.   -  REUTERS

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Monday for a public holiday.

Financial markets will resume trading on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex ended about 0.2% higher at 12,719.95 and 43,443, respectively, on Friday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 5.879%, while the rupee settled at 74.6 to the dollar.

 

