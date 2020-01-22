9:45 am

China stocks tumble on virus outbreak, but regional markets steady

Asian stock markets bounced on Wednesday as China's response to a virus outbreak tempered fears of a global pandemic, although Shanghai shares slipped amid worries about a hit to domestic demand and tourism.

Fears of contagion, particularly as millions travel for Lunar New Year festivities, has pushed stocks from record peaks. Click here to read in full the Asian markets report.

9:30 am

What to Watch: Default likely to drag Sumeet Industries

Sumeet Industries on Tuesday said it has total financial indebtedness of the listed entity including short- and long-term debt of ₹534.23 crore.

Of the total ₹530.95 crore outstanding for the quarter ended December 2019, default as on date stands at ₹523.03 crore, it said. Its loan accounts have been classified as non-performing assets by the consortium of banks, it said. Shares of Sumeet Industries may come under pressure following default disclosure.

ZF Steering Gear begins commercial production at Pithampur plant

ZF Steering Gear India, which had earlier announced the commencement of trial production at its new Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) plant, has commenced commercial production.

After receipt of approval, acceptance of trial production by the customer and after achieving plant-stabilisation, the Pithampur plant of the company, has started commercial production from January 21, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of ZF Steering jumped 3.14 per cent at ₹438 on the BSE.

Fire accident may hurt Indian Card shares

Following a fire incident at The Indian Card Clothing Co, its shares may come under pressure. In a notice to stock exchanges, it said the Pimpri plant caught fire on January 20.

The plant has been non-operational since last year, the company said, and added it is in the process of ascertaining the reason for the fire and the actual loss caused. Shareholders will monitor further developments at the company, which had reported loss in Q1 and Q2 of FY-20 and in FY-19.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, opened Wednesday's session in the green.

The Sensex opened at 41,500, up 198 points or 0.48 per cent higher than its overnight close.

The Nifty opened at 12,221, up 51 points or 0.43 per cent higher.

9:10 am

Day Trading Guide for Wednesday, January 22, 2020

₹1244 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1230 1215 1260 1275 The stock tests a key support at current levels. Go long if it reverses higher from ₹1,230 with a fixed stop-loss

₹761 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 755 745 769 775 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹755 levels

₹238 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 236 233 241 244 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a stop-loss at ₹241 levels

₹122 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 120 117 125 128 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ONGC falls below ₹120 levels

₹1533 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1515 1500 1545 1560 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹1,515 levels

₹313 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 307 300 320 327 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss placed at ₹320 levels

₹2171 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 2150 2130 2190 2210 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses down from ₹2,190 levels

12203 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 12150 12100 12250 12300 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a fixed stop-loss only if the contract moves beyond 12,250 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Atul Auto (₹281.7): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Atul Auto at current levels. The stock jumped 10 per cent with extraordinary volume on Tuesday, breaching an intermediate-term downtrend-line as well as 200-day moving average. It has potential to trend upwards in the ensuing trading sessions.

Following an intermediate-term downtrend, the stock registered a 52-week low at ₹198 in late August 2019 and reversed direction triggered by positive divergence in the daily relative strength index. Since then, the stock has been in a medium-term uptrend. It trades well above the 21- and 50-day moving averages. Click here to read more on Today's Pick on Atul Auto.