Markets rebound in early trade; Sensex rallies over 450 points

The Sensex rebounded in early trade on Friday after falling sharply the previous day and jumped over 635 points, in tandem with rally in Asian markets and buying in index major Reliance Industries.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 456.58 points higher at 53,386.89. It touched an high of 53,625.25 in early trading session. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 155.15 points to 15963.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Tata Steel were the major gainers in early trade. In contrast, NTPC and TCS were the laggards.

Nikkei, Hang Seng move higher

Markets in Asia were trading in the green, with Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai quoting significantly higher.

"Asian stocks rose on Friday in a roller coaster ride amid a bout of calm in global markets," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Stock exchanges in the US had ended on a mixed note on Thursday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 1.57 per cent to $109.14 per barrel.

The Sensex tumbled 1,158.08 points or 2.14 per cent to end at 52,930.31 on Thursday. The NSE Nifty plunged 359.10 points or 2.22 per cent to settle at 15,808.

Continuing their selling spree, foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth ₹5,255.75 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, caution will still prevail amongst the investors after the CPI inflation galloped to 8-year high of 7.79 per cent.

