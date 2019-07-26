What to Watch: Maruti, Vodafone, Vedanta results eyed

About 40 companies including Aarti Drugs, ABB, Astec LifeSciences, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Holdings, GIC Housing Finance, JSW Steel (also for fund-raising), Jubilant Life Sciences, Kalyani Forge, Mahindra Lifespace, Mangalam Drugs, Maruti Suzuki, Polycab India, Puravankara, Supreme Petrochem, Teamlease, Tilaknagar Ind, Usha Martin, Vedanta, Vodafone Idea and VST Industries will announce their quarterly results for the period ended June 2019 on Friday.