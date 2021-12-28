Mazagon Dock to pay ₹7.1 as interim

Stocks

BL Chennai Bureau December 28 | Updated on December 28, 2021

The board of directors of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders on Tuesday approved declaration of interim dividend at 71 per cent (or ₹7.10 a share) aggregating to ₹143.20 crore to be paid out of the profits of the company for FY 2021-22. The board has declared January 7 as the record date for identifying eligible shareholders to receive the dividend. Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders closed on the BSE at ₹268.40, a gain of 3.33 per cent over the previous day's close.

