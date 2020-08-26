MCX-Nickel consolidating with upward bias

Nokia 5.3: With love from Finland
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The September futures contract of nickel on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) has been advancing. It has gained nearly 20 per cent since the beginning of June. But now the bulls seems to be taking a break, as evident from the price action in the past week – it has been fluctuating in a narrow range between ₹1,110 and ₹1,125.
Since the overall trend is positive, the uptrend is likely to gain momentum and establish a fresh leg of rally in the upcoming sessions. The contract, well above the 21-day moving average (DMA), shows a good upward traction. Substantiating the bullish bias, the relative strength indicator and the moving average convergence divergence indicator in the daily chart stays in their respective positive territory.
The above factors indicate that the contract retains bullishness and a fresh rally from here can take the price to ₹1,160 in the near-term. Above that level, it can rise to ₹1,175. But on the other hand, if the bulls give up and the contract weakens, the immediate support is at ₹1,100. A breach of this level can drag the price to ₹1,070. This price point can be crucial because if the contract slips below it, the outlook might turn bearish.
The rally in the three-month rolling forward contract of nickel on London Metal Exchange (LME) that began in early April shows no sign of weakening. The contract is approaching a psychological level of $15,000. With the current momentum, the likelihood is that the contract can breeze past that level and this can have a positive impact on the contract in MCX.
Even though the contract on MCX is now trading sideways, the major trend remains bullish. The uptrend is corroborated by the global price movement of the metal, as indicated by the LME contract. So, traders can go long in the contract in dips with stop-loss at ₹1,100 and look for a primary target of ₹1,160.
Clean updated software and right build rub shoulders with underpowered specs and dated elements on this made ...
The Maruvan project strives to rejuvenate an arid stretch of the Marwar region in Rajasthan
This may soon become a reality, going by recent far-reaching developments. M Ramesh reports
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...