Media stocks hog limelight; Dish TV up 16%

Media shares were trading with gains with the Nifty Media index up in Wednesday's afternoon session.

Shares of Dish TV (up 16.33 per cent), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 7.08 per cent), Jagran Prakashan (up 6.8 per cent) and Zee Media Corporation (up 4.46 per cent) were the top gainers in the index.

Sun TV (up 1.75 per cent), INOX Leisure (up 1.46 per cent) and TV18 Broadcast (up 1.32 per cent) too were trading higher.

The Nifty Media index was trading 3.30 per cent up at 1,864.50 around 12.15 pm.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 90.75 points at 12,030.85 while the BSE Sensex was up 314.46 points at 40,784.16.