Metal stocks in the green; Jindal Steel up 7%

The Nifty Metal index was trading 3.19 per cent higher at 2,673.70 at noon trade.

Shares of Jindal Steel & Power (up 7.39 per cent), Tata Steel (up 4.56 per cent), SAIL (up 4.18 per cent) and Vedanta (up 4.08 per cent) were trading higher.

Others in the sector such as Hindustan Copper (up 4.13 per cent), Hindalco (up 3.24 per cent), JSW Steel (3.20 per cent), National Aluminium (2.36 per cent) and Hindustan Zinc (0.82 per cent) were too trading with gains.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 94.30 points at 12,148.25 while the BSE Sensex was trading up 338.39 points at a record level of 41,277.11

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 38 were trading in the green, while 12 were in the red.