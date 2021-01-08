MF equity outflow continues for sixth straight month

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Outflow from equity schemes of mutual funds continued for the sixth month in a row, in December, on the back of profit booking by investors as markets reach record high.
Equity mutual funds registered an outflow of ₹10,147 crore in December against ₹12,917 crore logged in November.
All equity schemes except for dividend yield and thematic funds recorded an outflow last month.
The highest outflow of ₹3,876 crore and ₹3,540 crore was logged by large cap and multicap funds. This was followed by outflow of ₹1,641 crore and ₹1,636 crore in value fund and mid-cap funds.
However, overall asset under equity schemes were up at ₹9.07 lakh crore against ₹8.57 lakh crore logged in November as the value of asset held by these schemes increased due to run up in the market.
The outflow of ₹5,932 crore from hybrid funds was led by balanced hybrid funds at ₹3,913 crore.
Overall the asset under management of mutual funds was up at ₹31.02 lakh crore last month against ₹30 lakh crore logged in November.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...