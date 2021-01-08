MF equity outflow continues for sixth straight month

Outflow from equity schemes of mutual funds continued for the sixth month in a row, in December, on the back of profit booking by investors as markets reach record high.

Equity mutual funds registered an outflow of ₹10,147 crore in December against ₹12,917 crore logged in November.

All equity schemes except for dividend yield and thematic funds recorded an outflow last month.

The highest outflow of ₹3,876 crore and ₹3,540 crore was logged by large cap and multicap funds. This was followed by outflow of ₹1,641 crore and ₹1,636 crore in value fund and mid-cap funds.

However, overall asset under equity schemes were up at ₹9.07 lakh crore against ₹8.57 lakh crore logged in November as the value of asset held by these schemes increased due to run up in the market.

The outflow of ₹5,932 crore from hybrid funds was led by balanced hybrid funds at ₹3,913 crore.

Overall the asset under management of mutual funds was up at ₹31.02 lakh crore last month against ₹30 lakh crore logged in November.