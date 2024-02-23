Benchmark indices continue to trade marginally higher on Friday. Nifty 50 traded at 22,258.10, up by 40.65 points or 0.18 per cent as of 12.46 p.m., while BSE Sensex rose by 133.14 points or 0.18 per cent to trade at 73,291.38.

All sectoral indices continued to trade in green, except for Nifty Oil & Gas which slipped by 0.40 per cent and Nifty PSU bank which declined by 0.63 per cent. Nifty Bank traded at 47,052.90, up by 0.28 per cent. Sectoral indices such as media (1.05 per cent), pharma (0.77 per cent), and realty (0.71 per cent) were the major gainers.

Of the 3,854 stocks that were traded on the BSE as of 12.51 p.m., 2,207 of them advanced, 1,544 stocks declined and 103 were unchanged. The number of stocks that hit 52-week high were 322, while those that hit 52-week low were 8.

Within the Nifty pack, Cipla was the top gainer (higher by 1.52 per cent), followed by Bajaj Finserv (1.38 per cent), HDFC Life (1.37 per cent), Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (1.31 per cent), and Mahindra and Mahindra (1.24 per cent). On the other hand, Asian Paints (-1.23 per cent), Bharti Airtel (-1.01 per cent), BPCL (-0.98 per cent), ONGC (-0.80 per cent), and NTPC (-0.78 per cent) were major laggards.

The major stocks that hit 52-week high on the NSE include Capital Trust, Yasho Industries, Relaince Industries, Jio Financial Services, Indus Towers, JSW Infrastructure, PVP Ventures, and Netweb Technologies.

Vodafone stock rallied 11.04 per cent to trade at ₹18.10 as of 12.59 p.m.

LIC stock rose by 1.34 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹1,078.65 after the company announced resumption of operations at its Mauritus branch after the passing of Cycle Eleanor.

Godrej Industries’ board has approved raising of ₹1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs and the stock inched up by 0.47 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹808.25.