MSCI Global revamps India index

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
MSCI Global has added 12 Indian stocks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank and YES Bank, to MSCI India Index in its Semi Annual Index Review on Tuesday.
The other stocks are ACC, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Hospitals, Balkirshna Industries, IPCA Lab, L&T Infotech, MRF, Muthoot Finance, PI Industries and Trent. The global index major, however, excluded LIC Housing Finance and Bosh from the index. Most of the stocks included in the list surged . Apollo Hospitals was the biggest gainer by ending the day 7.67 per cent higher on the BSE at ₹2,187.90, followed by Adani Green (5 per cent) and YES Bank (4.95 per cent). Though IPCA Lab, L&T Infotech, MRF and Muthoot Finance opened the day on a strong note, they closed the day in the red by losing between 1 per cent and 1.5 per cent.
On the other hand, excluded companies LIC Housing Finance and Bosch also ended the day in the green, up 0.6 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively.
The changes in MSCI India Index will take effect from December 1.
MSCI also added 12 stocks -- Aavas Financiers, Astrazeneca, Balrampur Chini, BEML, Chalet Hotels, Essel Propack, L&T Technology Services, Linde India, Maharashtra Scooters, Oil India, TCNS Clothing and Ujjivan Finance-- to MSCI Small Cap Index, and removed Asahi India, CESC Ventures, DCM Shriram, GMDC, ISGEC Heavy, Reliance Communications, Shankara Building Products, Spencer's Retail and Tejas Networks.
The MSCI’s index revamp decision was done after the recent disclosure of foreign investment limits for Indian securities by National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services Ltd.
Earlier in a note, Morgan Stanley Research said it expected MSCI India to see passive inflows of $2.5 billion on this.
MSCI India's weight in MSCI EM will increase to 8.7 per cent (weight increases for current constituents) and 8.8 per cent (new additions) from the current level of 8.1 per cent, and passive inflows of $1.93 billion and $0.6 billion, respectively, Morgan Stanley Research had said.
Earlier, the global index major in June had deferred its index revamp. “MSCI will defer until further notice potential increases in FOL resulting from the recently implemented relaxation of the Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) limit of Indian companies to the sectoral limit,” it had said.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...