MSCI Global Standard India Index sees 7 additions, 2 deletions

As expected, 7 stocks – Godrej Properties, IRCTC, Mindtree, Mphasis, SRF, Tata Power and Zomata – have entered the MSCI Global Standard India Index.

MSCI Inc, a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, has announced the results of the November 2021 Semi-Annual Index Review for the MSCI Equity Indexes and all the changes announced will be implemented as of the close of November 30 (effective from start of December 1).

Ipca Laboratories and Rural Electrification Company were excluded from the index.

A recent report from a domestic brokerage and research firm Edelweiss had suggested that inclusion of these stocks in MSCI Global Standard Index will help India see a passive flow of around $1.3 billion.

Small cap index

Recently, IPO stocks have entered the small-cap index.

Similarly, 64 stocks were included in MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index. They are ABB Power Products, Allcargo Logistics, Angel One, Asahi India Glass, BSE, Borosil Renewables, Brightcom Group, Brookfield India REIT, Caplin Point Labs, Carborundum Universal, Cartrade Tech, Chalet Hotels, Chemplast Sanmar, Clean Science & Tech, CSB Bank, Deepak Fertilizers, Devyani International, eClerx, GSK Pharma, GSPL, HFCL, Hikal, Home First Finance, Indo Count Industries, Ipca Lab, ISGEC Heavy Engineering, Jindal Stainless, Jindal Stainless Hisar, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kansai Nerolac, KIMS, Laxmi Organic, Lux Industries, Mastek, MTAR Tech, Nazara Tech, NIIT, NOCIL, Nuvoco Vistas, Polyplex Corp, Poonawala Fincorp, Praj Industries, Prince Pipe, REC, RPower, Religare Enterprises, Rossari BIotech, Saregama India, Sheela Foam, Shipping Corporation, SIS, Solar Industries, Sterling & WIlson, Sundaram Clayton, Suprajit Engineering, Suzlon, Tata Teleservices, TCI Express, Tejas Networks, Trident, Tube Investment and Whirlpool.

However, 10 securities – DCB Bank, Gulf Oil, Godrej Properties, IRCTC, JSW Energy, Mindtree, MPhasis, SRF, Tata Power and Ujjivan Financial – were removed from the MSCI Small-Cap index.

The three largest additions to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index measured by full company market capitalisation will be Hoshine Silicon A (Hk-C) (China), CRRC Corp H (China) and Krafton, the index major said in a release.

MSCI’s clients include 95 of the world’s 100 largest money managers, as ranked by P&I.