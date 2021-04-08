Muthoot Fin NCD oversubscribed

Muthoot Finance’s 25th public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of ₹1700 crore, which opened on Thursday, got oversubscribed on the first day itself. As per the data available on the BSE on April 08, bids were made for ₹2337 crore against an issue size of ₹1700 crore. This was the first public issue NCD after the company’s credit rating got upgraded to AA+ by CRISIL and ICRA, a statement said.