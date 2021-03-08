Muthoot Finance stock tumbles on sudden demise of Chairman

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The sudden demise of MG George Muthoot, chairman of Muthoot Finance, seems to have cast a shadow on the shares of the gold loan lender. On Monday, the stock went down 3.7 per cent and closed at ₹1,259.90 on the BSE, after opening the day 6.6 per cent lower at ₹1,205.
However, senior officials of the company did not want to comment on the market developments, saying that this is not a new phenomenon and there were instances in the past too when the shares had fallen.
Akshay Agarwal, Managing Director, Acumen Financial Services, said that a crash in gold prices, can however lead to pressure on the Muthoot stocks since loans are typically given with 25 per cent haircuts. Gold prices are down close to 20 per cent from the peak. The stock price of Muthoot Finance opened with a downward gap and was trading about 3-4 per cent lower due to the news of the Chairman's death.
According to him, Muthoot Finance is an extremely well-managed, diversified group of companies with interests in hospitals to finance. While the passing away of the Chairman is definitely a big emotional setback, it will not affect the business of the company in the long run, he added. The passing away of Chairman is unlikely to have any impact on the operations of the company, said CJ George, Managing Director, Geojit Financial Services. There are many Muthoot family members who are at board level and other senior executive positions, particularly under the leadership of George Alexander, who has been the Managing Director of the company for decades.
Financials have been doing well in 2021, and post budget, PSU banks have boomed followed by large private banks. Gold loan companies did not participate in the rally. Many commercial banks have been aggressively increasing their market share in gold loans. Muthoot Finance, in spite of good results, is languishing. The stock is down 10 per cent from the recent highs, George said.
The company’s Chairman died on Friday night following a fall from his fourth-floor house in New Delhi. He took charge as chairman in 1993 and is credited with growing the company into a pan-India entity.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...