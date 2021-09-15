Naapbooks becomes 11th co to get listed on BSE Startups Platform

Stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said Gujarat-based IT firm Naapbooks Ltd has got listed on its startups platform.

This is the eleventh firm to get listed on the platform, according to a release.

"The 10 companies listed on BSE Startups Platform have raised ₹34.62 crores from the market and total market capitalisation of these companies as on September 14, 2021 is ₹142.75 crore," it added.

Naapbooks came out with an initial public offering to raise ₹3.99 crore and successfully completed the public issue on September 6.

The company is engaged in the business of developing and providing information technology solutions to corporates.