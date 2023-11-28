Netweb Technologies India Ltd’s shares were up by 9.45 per cent after the company reported a collaboration with NVIDIA to harness the potential of AI and high-performance computing. As a manufacturing partner, Netweb will produce over ten server variations under its Tyrone range of AI systems, targeting applications such as HPC, data science, language models, edge computing, enterprise AI, and design and simulation.

The partnership aims to address the challenge of building cost-effective AI infrastructure, contributing to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, and fostering local ecosystems for AI and accelerated computing. The collaboration with NVIDIA is to play a role in supporting the demand for AI infrastructure in India and APAC, aligning with the nation’s commitment to developing AI capabilities.

Also read: Netweb Tech IPO subscribed 90 times

According to the company, Netweb’s AI system roadmap, based on the NVIDIA MGX architecture, offers server design, providing flexibility in configurations for diverse enterprise data centre workloads. Multiple form factors and compatibility with ongoing and upcoming generations of NVIDIA platform/hardware are key features of this collaboration.

The shares were up by 9.45 per cent to ₹886.45 at 9:51 am on the BSE.