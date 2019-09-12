Nifty 50 September Futures (11,062): Tread with caution

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
The Nifty Call
Both the Sensex and the Nifty began the session with a minor gap-up open taking cues from the positive global markets and started to move sideways. The Asian markets are mixed, the Nikkei 225 is up by 0.7 per cent to 21,759 while Hang Seng index has fallen 0.17 per cent to 27,112 in today's session. The market breadth of the Nifty index is biased towards declines. On the other hand, the India VIX has slumped 3.8 per cent to 14.7 levels. Buying interest is seen in Nifty small cap index which has gained almost 1 per cent. Nifty Auto and IT indices are experiencing selling pressure and have slumped 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively.
The Nifty September month contract started the session in green with a minor gap-up open at 11,077. After marking an intra-day high at 11,098 the contract began to decline witnessing selling interest at higher levels. Also, the key resistance at 11,100 is capping the upside. The contract has recorded an intra-day low at 11,031. It is trading range-bound between 11,030 and 11,080.
Traders should tread with caution as long as the contract is range-bound. An emphatic break above 11,100 will strength the up-move and can take the contract higher to 11,125 and 11,150 levels. Supports below 11,030 are at 11,010 and 11,000.
Strategy: The contract is range-bound. Tread with caution
Supports: 11,030 and 11,010
Resistances: 11,100 and 11,125
Yoganand D
BL Research Bureau
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports