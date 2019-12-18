Nifty call: Buy on declines with stop loss at 12,160

Clean facts
BL Research Bureau
Nifty 50 December Futures (12,205)
The Indian benchmarks are trading marginally higher today, despite bearishness in major Asian indices. The Nifty spot and the Sensex spot index, both are trading higher by a quarter of a per cent. The Nikkei is down by 0.5 per cent whereas the Hang Seng is down by 0.2 per cent. But the US indices closed yesterday’s session with marginal gain.
The December futures contract of the Nifty 50 index opened on a positive note at 12,208 versus Tuesday’s close of 12,187. The contract has been moving up, and it has inched above a crucial level of 12,200.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 index is indicating a bullish bias as 30 out of the 50 stocks are in the green. Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty metal index is the top performer, up by 0.8 per cent. In contrast the Nifty PSU bank index is the top loser, down by a little over 2 per cent today. The market is experiencing low volatility as indicated by India VIX (12.5 levels) – the volatility index. Lower volatility shows that the sentiment is in favour of the bulls.
The December futures of the Nifty 50 index registered an all-time high today at 12,217. The price action indicates a considerable bullish momentum as it currently trades above a potential resistance level of 12,200. So, traders can initiate long positions on declines with stop loss at 12,160.
Strategy: Buy on declines with stop loss at 12,160
Supports: 12,175 and 12,155
Resistances: 12,228 and 12,250
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Ecolab Country Head and Managing Director, Mukund Vasudevan, explains how his company does this
The climate talks at COP25 not evolving rules for carbon trading is an opportunity lost. An estimated 4 ...
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...