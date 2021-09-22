Nifty Call: Go long on dips at 17,530 and accumulate at 17,510 with a stop-loss at 17,480.

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Indian equity indices are managing to hold on to the sharp recovery seen on Tuesday. Sensex and Nifty 50 are up 0.22 per cent each today. Sensex is trading at 59,135 and Nifty 50 is at 17,600
On the global front, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose above 34,000 in the intraday trades but failed to sustain higher. It gave up all the gains made during the day and had closed lower at 33,919.84 yesterday. The Dow looks vulnerable to test 33,000.
Asian equities are trading mixed. Nikkei 225 is trading lower and is down 0.5 per cent while Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices are trading in red and are down in the range of 0.3 per cent-0.5 per cent today.
All eyes will be on the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting tonight. It will be crucial to watch as it can set the tone for the market going forward.
Futures: The Nifty 50 Futures contract has come-off from the day’s high of 17,605 and is trading flat at 17,565. Good intraday supports are at 17,520 and 17,490. Though an intraday dip to test these supports cannot be ruled out, a break below 17,490 is less likely. Dips to these supports are likely to see fresh buyers coming into the market. The contract can bounce back towards 17,600 again and extend the upside to 17,650-17,700 in the coming sessions.
Traders can wait for dips and go long at 17,530 and accumulate at 17,510. Stop-loss can be placed at 17,480 for the target of 17,620. Trail stop-loss to 17,555 as soon as the contract moves up to 17,575. Move the stop-loss further up to 17,575 as soon as the contract moves up to 17,595.
The contract will come under pressure for a deeper fall if it breaks below 17,490. Such a break can drag it to 17,400 again.
Strategy: Wait for dips and go long at 17,530 and accumulate at 17,510. Keep the stop-loss at 17,480. Trail Stop-loss to 17,555 as soon as the market moves up to 17,575.
Supports: 17,520 and 17,490
Resistances: 17,620 and 17,670
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
A Slow Fire Burning, while thoroughly intriguing and captivating, leaves you emotionally drained
Expertise comes with experience and can be leveraged to make it on your own
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...