Nifty Call: Go long if rallies above 11,130

Towards combating desertification
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
Nifty 50 August Futures (11,089)
Taking bearish cues from the Asian markets, the Sensex and the Nifty started the session on a negative note. The Nikkei 225 has declined 0.8 per cent to 21,521 and Hang Seng index has slumped 1.3 per cent to 27,777 levels in today's session.
After initial decline, the Sensex and the Nifty began to recover from the intra-day low but have failed to sustain the recovery. The market breadth of the Nifty index is in break-even.
The India VIX has advanced 2.8 per cent to 14 levels. The Nifty Media index has declined 3 per cent due to selling interest. Buying is seen in the Nifty Auto which has gained over 1 per cent.
The Nifty August month contract started the session with a gap-down opening at 11,058. After marking an intra-day low at 11,031 the contract began to recover. However, the contract started to experience selling pressure at higher levels, recording an intra-day high at 11,120. Key resistance is in the band between 11,120 and 11,130.
A strong rally above 11,130 can witness a corrective rally to 11,150 and 11,175 levels. Next key resistances are at 11,200 and 11,225 levels. On the other hand, key supports at 11,050 and 11,030 could provide base for the contract. A decisive fall below 11,030 can drag the contract down to 11,000 and then to 10,970 levels.
Traders should tread with caution and consider taking long positions above 11,130 with a fixed stop-loss.
Strategy: Go long only if the contract rallies above 11,130 with a tight stop-loss
Supports: 11,050 and 11,030
Resistances: 11,130 and 11,150
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
Name of the company: RevFinSet up in: March 2018; started operations in October 2018Based in: New ...
In 2018, the global electric car fleet exceeded 5 million units, up by 2 million units since 2017. E-bikes and ...
While news about a strategic investor may buoy the stock, investors can suffer dilution
Apart from the fact that the offer is steeply priced, the industry is highly competitive
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can sell the stock of Engineers India at current levels. The stock has ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...