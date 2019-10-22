Stocks

Nifty IT index falls over 4%; Infosys cracks

BL Internet Desk | Updated on October 22, 2019 Published on October 22, 2019

The Nifty IT index is trading in red in the late afternoon trade except for Wipro.

Baring the stock of Wipro (up 1.71 per cent), other peers like Infosys fell sharply on the impact of whistleblower's allegation (down 15 per cent), HCL Technologies (down 3.82 per cent), Hexaware Technologies (down 2.77 per cent) and TCS (down 0.39 per cent).

Read also - Allegations of unethical practices: Infosys CEO, CFO recused from investigations

Shares of Mindtree (down 1.01 per cent), Just Dial (down 1.14 per cent), Tata Elxsi (down 1.76 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (down 1.93 per cent) too were trading in the red.

Read more - Whistleblower’s charges: testing time ahead for Infosys

At 2.30 pm, the Nifty IT index was trading down 4.56 per cent at 14,706.09.

Published on October 22, 2019
stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FundsIndia launches "FI Stable Growth 25” based on MSCI’s risk-weighted methodology