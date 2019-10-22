Nifty IT index falls over 4%; Infosys cracks

The Nifty IT index is trading in red in the late afternoon trade except for Wipro.

Baring the stock of Wipro (up 1.71 per cent), other peers like Infosys fell sharply on the impact of whistleblower's allegation (down 15 per cent), HCL Technologies (down 3.82 per cent), Hexaware Technologies (down 2.77 per cent) and TCS (down 0.39 per cent).

Shares of Mindtree (down 1.01 per cent), Just Dial (down 1.14 per cent), Tata Elxsi (down 1.76 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (down 1.93 per cent) too were trading in the red.

At 2.30 pm, the Nifty IT index was trading down 4.56 per cent at 14,706.09.