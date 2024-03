NLC India Ltd announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NLC India Green Energy Limited (NIGEL) has bagged a a 600-MW solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Limited (GUVNL).

The subsidiary had been incorporated to carry out renewable energy projects, NLC India said in its stock exchange filing.

The proposed solar power project is at Khavda Solar Park, Bhuj District, Gujarat.

NLC India stock declined by 2.59 per cent on the NSE, to trade at ₹220.45 as of 1 pm.

