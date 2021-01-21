NSE arm buys Cogencis

NSE Data & Analytics Ltd. a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India has acquired Cogencis Information Services Ltd. NSE Data has acquired 100 per cent equity in Cogencis from Samara Capital I Partners Fund Ltd. and minority shareholders including the company’s founder.

BusinessLine was the first to report this deal in November.

Though the financial details of the deal was not disclosed, sources said NSE will be picking up stake in the news wire and financial data services for ₹140 crore. Cogencis, earlier known as Newswire18, was sold to private equity firm Samara Capital in 2013 by Network18, then controlled by Raghav Bahal. Then, the 77 per cent stake deal was valued around ₹90 crore. The NSE received the SEBI’s approval for the Cogencis deal on October 15