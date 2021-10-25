NSE investor base hits 5 crore

The unique registered investors on the National Stock Exchange of India on Monday crossed the 5 crore count, said the exchange. “While the journey from 3 crore registered investors to 4 crore registered investors took about 15 months, the next one crore investor registrations took less than 7 months,” it said in a release. Total number of client counts registered with the NSE stand at 8.86 crores. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE, said: “With the focussed efforts of all stakeholders, we should be looking at increasing penetration further and touching the 10 crore unique investors mark over the next 3-4 years.”