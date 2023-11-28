Omnipotent Industries Ltd commenced commercial operations at a new bitumen processing plant in Kandla. The plant, located in Gujarat, ensures access to raw materials and distribution. This placement is expected to strengthen Omnipotent’s supply chain, enhancing market responsiveness in line with the company’s broader sustainability vision.

Prince P Shah, Managing Director, expressed enthusiasm about this development and said, “The operationalization of our bitumen processing plant in Kandla is a pivotal moment for Omnipotent Industries Limited. It not only showcases our resilience and strategic vision but also reaffirms our commitment to leading the way in the bitumen industry. We are excited about the positive impact this will have on our business and the industry as a whole.”

However, the shares were down by 10 per cent to ₹10:71 at 11:44 am on the BSE.