Only Rs 25-30 crore pending in dues to less than 200 clients: Karvy

Karvy Stock Broking (KSBL) has around Rs 25-30 crore worth of outstanding dues to less than 200 clients, said C Parthasarathy, group chairman, Karvy.

Speaking to Businessline, Parthasarathy, who spoke for the first time after last weeks SEBI order, said they would be clearing their dues to these clients in around a fortnight or even less time. The brokerage said they would start updating stock exchanges about resolution of pending investor complaints from next week.

An ex-parte SEBI order passed on Friday evening, which partially restricted Karvy asking it not take any new clients, had kicked up a storm against one of the largest retail brokerage house in India as it has been already battling several investor complaints.

For months now, investors’ whose dues are pending with Karvy have taken to social media to put pressure on SEBI and exchanges to act. On Friday, SEBI cited a report by National Stock Exchange (NSE) that pointed out that Karvy had pledged clients shares and even sold a huge amount of shares without their consent.

“The whole issue if of outstanding payment to around 150-180 clients of the brokerage. The amount due to these clients is around Rs 25-30 crore and in the next few days (or could be less than a fortnight) the payment to these clients would be cleared,” Parthasarathy told BusinessLine.

On the issue of NSE report pointing out that KSBL had transferred over Rs 1000 crore to Karvy Realestate, Parthasarathy said the confusion was arising only as KSBL was a holding company of the entire group.

“KSBL is the holding company of the group and it has investment in various subsidiaries. There is no case of fund siphoning or diversion as is being speculated. SEBI has passed an ex-parte order without a hearing and we would make a representation within the time limit. There is no margin payment issue with any of the exchange and Karvy’s trading terminals would open normally on Monday,” Parthasarathy said.

On Sunday, it was rumoured that KSBL would be moving NCLT for liquidation. This was denied by Parthasarathy who said that there was no need for the company to do so and it is yet not even allowed to do so under the existing law. Parthasarathy has also said that KRBL had un-pledged shares worth around Rs 600 crore from the banks following due process and settlement of this will be done with their clients.

“There is absolutely no truth in the statement that KSBL is moving NCLT for initiating voluntary bankruptcy or liquidation proceedings. We wish to state that as per the present Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, financial services companies are excluded from filing necessary applications under the IBC with NCLT. This recourse are not available to them. We also wish to state that KSBL and its subsidiaries are profitable businesses. The outstanding secured business loan, as far as ICICI Bank is concerned, it aggregates to Rs.650 crore only. This includes all funded limits. As far as DCB Bank is concerned, it is a non funded limit and is only a bank guarantee for which adequate margins have been provided. The business operations of KSBL and its subsidiaries have been servicing all loans effectively and there has been absolutely no default, and we do not envisage any default in the future. There are approximately 25000-30000 customers who deal with Karvy every day, and in all cases of complaints, we have an effective redressal mechanism despite the percentage of complaints are minimal,” KSBL said in response to an email query from BusinessLine.

SEBI order and NSE report against Karvy

A recent inspection by NSE revealed that KSBL transferred a net amount Rs 1,096 crore to its group company Karvy Realty between April 2016 and October 2019.

KSBL sold pledged client shares via off-market transfer as its own in five out of nine client accounts amounting to Rs. 228.07 crore in 2019 and transferred stocks worth Rs. 27.8 crore from 156 clients who have not executed a single trade with them.

Stocks worth Rs 116.3 crore were transferred from 291 clients who have not traded with KSBL since June 2019. KSBL sold excess securities (not available in DP account) to the tune of Rs. 485 crore through nine related clients.

Further, KSBL has also transferred excess securities to six out of these nine related clients to the tune of Rs. 162 crore till May 2019.

Stocks worth Rs 257.08 crore, pledged on behalf of four clients were un-pledged between June and August 2019 and securities worth of Rs 217.85 crores were recovered by KSBL from four out of the said nine client accounts.

KSBL has also purchased securities in five out of the respective nine client accounts amounting to Rs. 228.07 crore in 2019.