Order win booster for Asian Oilfield Services

Asian Oilfield Services on Monday won a ₹640-crore contract (letter of award or LOA) to conducct seismic survey on oil blocks in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The tenure of the LOA is two years.

According to its chief, the receipt of the LOA is an important step for the company to realise its growth potential and unlock the inherent strength of specialised skills and technical competencies in a niche area. Asian Oilfield did not disclose the name of the company that awarded it the contract.