Patel Engineering: Focus on rights issue details

Shares of Patel Engineering will remain in focus, as its board meets on Thursday for the proposed rights issue. The board will decide on the terms of the issue including the entitlement ratio, the total number of shares, issue price, record date and other related matters and terms and conditions.

Shareholders of Patel Engineering will be eager to know the quantum, ratio and price. Its shares, which had touched a 52-week high of ₹49.40, are trading near their 52-week low level.