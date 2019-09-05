Stocks

Patel Engineering: Focus on rights issue details

| Updated on September 04, 2019 Published on September 05, 2019

Shares of Patel Engineering will remain in focus, as its board meets on Thursday for the proposed rights issue. The board will decide on the terms of the issue including the entitlement ratio, the total number of shares, issue price, record date and other related matters and terms and conditions.

Shareholders of Patel Engineering will be eager to know the quantum, ratio and price. Its shares, which had touched a 52-week high of ₹49.40, are trading near their 52-week low level.

Published on September 05, 2019
rights offer
Patel Engineering Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Boehringer Ingelheim, Lupin form tie-up