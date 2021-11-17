Stocks

Paytm shares listing on Nov 18

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., which runs the payments platform Paytm, will be listed on the stock exchanges on Thursday, after country's largest IPO successfully raised ₹18,300 crore. The issue was subscribed 1.89 times overall. Paytm allocated shares worth ₹8,235 crore to more than 100 anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore. The IPO was subscribed 1.66 times by retail investors and 2.79 times by QIBs. But, it saw only a muted response from HNIs, whose portion received just 24 per cent.

Published on November 17, 2021

