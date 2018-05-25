Pidilite Industries hits record high

Shares of Pidilite Industries Ltd jumped as much as 5.25 per cent to Rs 1,137, its highest-ever. The stock posted its biggest intraday percentage gain since December 2017.

The manufacturer of adhesives and construction chemicals had on Thursday reported a 55 per cent jump in March quarter consolidated profit.

According to Credit Suisse, Pidilite's volume growth of 13 per cent was in line. It says demand conditions are improving but commodity cost inflation is a concern for FY19 earnings estimates.

The stock had risen nearly 20 per cent this year up to Thursday.