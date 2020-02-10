Stocks

PNC Infratech declared lowest bidder for four-laning of UP road project

| Updated on February 10, 2020 Published on February 10, 2020

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a 60.22-km-long four-laning of Jagdishpur-Faizabad section of NH 330-A in Uttar Pradesh. The project would to be executed on hybrid annuity mode for a bid project cost of ₹1,530 crore. Three firms participated in the bidding and the price bids were opened on Monday, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1), it said in a notice to the exchanges. The project has to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years post construction. Shares of PNC Infratech closed 1.25 per cent higher at ₹197.20 on the BSE.

Published on February 10, 2020
PNC Infratech Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BSE Star MF processes record 10.10 lakh transactions in a day