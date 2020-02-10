PNC Infratech declared lowest bidder for four-laning of UP road project

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for a 60.22-km-long four-laning of Jagdishpur-Faizabad section of NH 330-A in Uttar Pradesh. The project would to be executed on hybrid annuity mode for a bid project cost of ₹1,530 crore. Three firms participated in the bidding and the price bids were opened on Monday, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1), it said in a notice to the exchanges. The project has to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years post construction. Shares of PNC Infratech closed 1.25 per cent higher at ₹197.20 on the BSE.