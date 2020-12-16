Post-IBC companies: SEBI mandates 5% public shareholding for relisting

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
Alarmed by the rise in the share price of Ruchi Soya, which was relisted on the bourses after the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), SEBI has said that such companies that relist will require 5 per cent public shareholding before their readmission to stock exchanges.
Currently, companies are given 18 months’ time to bring public holding to 10 per cent and 36 months for 25 per cent.
Promoters held 99 per cent stake in Ruchi Soya at the time of listing that saw its stock price rise from just ₹17 to around ₹1,000. There is nothing illegal in this since the new promoters had paid more than ₹4,000 crore to acquire the 99 per cent stake under the CIRP.
But on the stock exchanges, lack of public float could lead to manipulation and this could hamper fair price discovery.
Apart from mandatory 5 per cent pre-listing public holding for CIRP companies, SEBI said these companies will have 12 months to achieve public shareholding of 10 per cent instead of 18 months earlier and 36 months for 25 per cent.
“The 5 per cent public shareholding pre-listing is achievable as companies can take the help of underwriters. The additional disclosure norms that SEBI has specified for such companies will instil more confidence among investors,” said Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal & Associates.
SEBI has said companies relisting after CIRP should make disclosures such as resolution plan including details of assets post-CIRP, securities continuing to be imposed on the companies’ assets and other material liabilities and proposed steps to be taken by the incoming investor/acquirer for achieving the minimum public shareholding (MPS). SEBI has done away with the minimum promoters’ contribution and the subsequent lock-in requirements for a follow-on public offer (FPO). This is subject to the equity shares of the issuer being frequently traded on a stock exchange for at least three years; the issuer being in compliance with the SEBI listing norms; and having redressed at least 95 per cent of the complaints received from the investors.
“FPO is another tool to raise funds and relaxation in the current crisis will give relief,” Chandawani said.
Further, SEBI has approved modification to the structure of fees payable by independent advisors and has asked them to ensure that the total cost borne towards fees remains the same. On alternative investment funds, SEBI provides certain exemptions conditional upon capital commitment of at least ₹70 crore from each investor accompanied by a suitable waiver.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
The benchmark indices scaled new highs last week; traders should stay alert
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...