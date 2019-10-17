Stocks

Prakash Industries commissions sixth sponge iron rotary kiln

Prakash Industries has commissioned its sixth sponge iron rotary kiln and has started commercial production. The kiln has a capacity of two lakh tonnes per annum of sponge iron and 15 MW of power through co-generation by recovering the waste heat from the kiln. Commercial production from the new sponge iron rotary kiln with additional power will result in significant cost savings to the company, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges. Shares of Prakash Industries edged down 0.94 per cent at ₹42.15 on the BSE.

