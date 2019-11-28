Premier Explosives bags order from Turkey firm

Premier Explosives has bagged an order from Elmas Savunma Sanayii Ve Havacilik Ticaret Ltd, Ankara, Turkey. The order is for supply of RDX and HMX derivatives for $9.63 million. The order is to be executed within five months. The supplier is responsible for Indian government approvals including for export, the company said in a notice to the exchanges. This is the first order to be executed at the company’s RDX/HMX greenfield project at Katepally, near Hyderabad. This is also the largest export order received by the company so far, it further added. Shares of Premier Explosives jumped 5.63 per cent at ₹159.45 on the BSE.