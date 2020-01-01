Stocks

Company news: Premier Explosives

| Updated on January 01, 2020 Published on January 01, 2020

Premier Explosives has received a rate contract for supply of bulk loading explosives from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. The contract is for a period of one year from January 1 with an expected value of ₹15.44 crore, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The supplies would be made from its Singrauli plant and it is not a ‘material order’, the notice further added. Shares of Premier Explosives closed at ₹152.50, up 1.43 per cent, on the BSE.

Published on January 01, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
The Park Hotels files draft papers with SEBI for Rs 1,000 cr IPO