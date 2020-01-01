Company news: Premier Explosives

Premier Explosives has received a rate contract for supply of bulk loading explosives from Jaiprakash Power Ventures. The contract is for a period of one year from January 1 with an expected value of ₹15.44 crore, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges. The supplies would be made from its Singrauli plant and it is not a ‘material order’, the notice further added. Shares of Premier Explosives closed at ₹152.50, up 1.43 per cent, on the BSE.