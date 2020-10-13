QIP of SRF opens on Monday

The qualified institutions placement of SRF opens for subscription on Monday. The board of SRF in August had approved fund-raising for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹ 750 crore through qualified institutions placement. The QIP committee has fixed the relevant date as October 12, and accordingly fixed the floor price at ₹4,168.73 a share. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5 per cent on the floor price, it further said. The stock of SRF on Tuesday closed flat at ₹4,381.90 on the BSE.