Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings surged after the company received approval to supply power train components to a US-based electric passenger vehicle manufacturer.

Milesh Gandhi, Executive Director, Ramkrishna Forgings, said, “This collaboration speaks volumes about our ongoing commitment to innovate and our capabilities to meet the demands of the EV industry. Drawing from our four-decade-long expertise and know-how in developing and producing forged components, we are proud to offer products that enable our customers to save valuable development time and expedite the market entry.”

This comes after the company secured a ₹270 crore order from to BHEL-TRSL consortium for Vande Bharat train set.

The stock rose 4.06 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹754.45 as of 10.39 am.

